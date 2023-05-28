2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 27

The Khanna police conducted raids at IELTS centres which were being run without approval from the authorities concerned and took action against its owners.

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal in a statement issued said on May 26, a tip-off was received that some IELTS centres were running illegally in the police district Khanna. Special teams were formed to identify such centres. During the raid, it was found that Simranjeet Kaur of Dehru village was running an illegal IELTS centre (SK IELTS Centre) and Meenu Chopra of Krishna Nagar was also running an illegal centre (Meenu IELTS.com) at their houses.

After registering a case against the owners of the two centres under Sections 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, further investigation was being carried by the Khanna DSP. Moreover, relevant documents, including registration certificates, submitted by the IELTS centres to the Khanna police were sent to the District Magistrate’s office, Ludhiana, for verification, Kondal said.

Meanwhile, the SSP appealed to parents of students preparing for IELTS to enrol their wards only in institutions duly verified by the state government.