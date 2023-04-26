2 booked in ‘snatching’ incident

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, April 25

Two motorcycle-borne youths allegedly snatched a bag with cameras and essential documents in it from a photographer who was returning from a pre-wedding shoot to Ludhiana from Delhi on last Wednesday night. A case was registered at the Sahnewal police station yesterday.

Complainant Harchand Singh of Harpreet Colony, Phullanwal, told the police that he was returning from Delhi in his car number (PB 91N 1563) when he felt thirsty and stopped his car at Dhandhari to have water. When he stopped the car, two Yamaha motorcycle-borne (PB 10DV 8991) youths came armed with daggers and threatened him with dire consequences if he tried to resist.

They then broke the window pane of the car and snatched a mobile (Apple-12 Pro Max), a purse containing Rs 700, a bag containing two cameras of Sony company and one camera of Cannon.

Sahnewal SHO Inderjit Boparai said a mismatch of statements of the complainant had raised doubts about the authenticity of his narration, which led to delay in registering an FIR.

“As the police began an investigation, it was revealed that the complainant had taken some intoxicant and was unable to drive further and slept in the car itself. His statement about his missing mobile and later its recovery also seemed doubtful. Though snatching was done, it was revealed that he did not have any idea of when and how it happened as he was high,” the SHO added.

“A case was registered yesterday against Amanpreet Singh of Hoshiarpur and Jasveer of Daba road, Ludhiana, on the statement of the complainant under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC,” he added.

