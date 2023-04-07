2 bookies held, Rs 1.81L seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

The CIA wing of the Ludhiana police today arrested two cricket bookies and recovered a laptop, four mobile phones and Rs 1.81 lakh cash from them.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP (Crime) Gurpreet Singh and CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja addressed the media regarding the matter.

The accused have been identified as Om Parkash alias Gajju (65) of Kitchlu Nagar and Abhishek of Joshi Nagar, Haibowal.

A case under the Gambling Act and under Section 420, IPC, was registered against the accused.

ADCP Sran said CIA Inspector Juneja had received a secret information that the above said persons used to bet on cricket matches. They had taken a house on rent in Prem Nagar.

After developing the information, a CIA team today conducted raid at a house in Prem Nagar and nabbed the duowhile they were betting on Ireland and Bangladesh test match, added ADCP Sran.

Inspector Juneja said Om Parkash has no criminal record while accused Abhishek has a criminal case registered against him at Haibowal police station in which he is presently out on bail.

Now, the police remand of these accused would be sought from court.