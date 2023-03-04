2 bookies held; Rs 53K seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 3

The Ludhiana police yesterday arrested two cricket bookies red-handed while they were betting on a cricket match at Mayur Vihar, Hambran Road, here.

The suspects have been identified as Gaurav and Ashish, both residents of Pindi Gali.

Investigating officer in the case ASI Jaspal Singh said a tip-off was received that the two suspects were involved in betting

and they had bought several SIM cards on fake identity proofs.

On February 2, the duo were present at a house in Mayur Vihar where they were betting on a cricket match between Peshawar and Karachi teams being held at Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Jaspal said.

The ASI said some complaints of fraud were also received against the two suspects that despite loosing bets to many people, they had not given money to the winners.

He said during a raid at the house in Mayur Vihar, the police seized Rs 53,200 in cash, one LED TV, two laptops and 11 mobile phones from the spot. Now, further probe into the case would be conducted to get information about their links with other bookies.

Besides registering a case under the Gambling Act, fraud charges under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were also added to the FIR.