2 brothers land in police net with illegal weapon

Ludhiana, December 30
The Ludhiana police today arrested two brothers who had resorted to hooliganism and threatened to kill people by pointing an illegal weapon at them.
The suspects have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Vicky, and Harpreet Singh, both residents of Guru Nanak Nagar. The police recovered a countrymade pistol along with seven cartridges.
ADCP Sameer Verma while addressing a press conference said on Friday, the suspects, along with their accomplice Jatinder Singh, alias Kaki, had attempted to loot a man at Anand Nagar. People caught Jatinder while the other two suspects managed to flee the scene.
A few minutes later, the two suspects came again to save their accomplice. They intimidated the public by pointing a weapon at them. However, both of them were caught by the public while Jatinder managed to escape, Verma said.
Further questioning of the duo was on to probe if they committed any other crime by using the weapon. — TNS
