2 builders booked for developing illegal colonies

Ludhiana, April 3
The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has registered FIRs against developers of two illegal colonies.
One FIR has been registered at the Dehlon police station against a builder for developing an illegal colony on one acre of land in Rania village. The suspect has yet to be identified. Another FIR has been lodged at the Sahnewal police station against an unidentified individual for establishing an illegal colony in Umedpur village. Both FIRs have been registered under Section 36 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995.
