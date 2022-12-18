2 Congress councillors join saffron party

Ludhiana, December 17
Two sitting councillors of the Congress party and a former councillor joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here today. District BJP president Pushpinder Singhal said Congress councillor from Ward 3, Pallavi Vinayak, and Congress councillor from Ward 95, Gurcharan Deep, joined the saffron party. Pallavi’s husband Vipin Vinayak also joined the BJP. Besides, former councillor Mintoo Sharma also joined the party. The leaders said: “We have decided to join the party after being inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s pro-people policies.”
They were welcomed into the party by Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and general secretary Jeevan Gupta.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...