2 Congress councillors join saffron party

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 17

Two sitting councillors of the Congress party and a former councillor joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here today. District BJP president Pushpinder Singhal said Congress councillor from Ward 3, Pallavi Vinayak, and Congress councillor from Ward 95, Gurcharan Deep, joined the saffron party. Pallavi’s husband Vipin Vinayak also joined the BJP. Besides, former councillor Mintoo Sharma also joined the party. The leaders said: “We have decided to join the party after being inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s pro-people policies.”

They were welcomed into the party by Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and general secretary Jeevan Gupta.