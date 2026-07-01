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Home / Ludhiana / 2 cousins stabbed while resisting robbery attempt in Ludhiana's Rishi Nagar

2 cousins stabbed while resisting robbery attempt in Ludhiana's Rishi Nagar

The assailants also allegedly snatched a silver chain before fleeing the spot

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:30 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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A 19-year-old youth, identified as Gurtej Singh, was allegedly murdered by his friends following a brawl during his birthday celebrations in Rajpura town of Patiala district, police officials said here today. Photo for representation
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Two cousins sustained serious injuries after they were allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons by four unidentified youths during an attempted robbery in the Rishi Nagar area late on Monday night. The assailants also allegedly snatched a silver chain before fleeing the spot.

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The injured, identified as Pawan (20) and Nilesh (21), residents of New Surya Vihar on Panj Peer Road, were initially taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). As their condition worsened, they were shifted to the Civil Hospital and later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for specialised treatment.

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According to the police, Nilesh had finished work and was returning home when his cousin Pawan arrived on a motorcycle to pick him up. The two parked the vehicle near the Y-Block market in Rishi Nagar and were walking towards the market when they were intercepted by four youths riding two motorcycles.

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The suspects allegedly attempted to snatch their mobile phones. When the cousins resisted, the attackers allegedly pulled out knives and repeatedly stabbed both of them. During the assault, the accused also allegedly snatched a silver chain from Pawan before escaping.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, Pawan managed to call his family. His relatives immediately rushed to the spot and took both victims to the hospital.

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The police said CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the market was being examined to identify the accused and trace their escape route. A case is being registered, and further investigation is under way.

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