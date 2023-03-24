2-day central committee meet of MCPI(U) ends

Our Correspondent

Doraha, March 23

The two-day meeting of the central committee of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) ended at KK Kaushal Memorial Bhawan yesterday. The meeting was presided over by EK Murali of Kerala.

Kuldeep Singh, the national general secretary of the party, said globalisation and the Russia-Ukraine war had led to a serious crisis.

“Corporate companies are terminating the services of their workers in thousands,” he said.

He added that a serious communal environment prevails in the country and only the Left forces can check it.

“In the 5th Party Congress of MCPI (U) to be held in Samastipur, Bihar, these issues will be discussed in detail to formulate a policy for the meaningful unity of the Left forces,” the general secretary added.

MCPI (U)’s politburo member Prem Singh Bhangu said the global and domestic food crises were rising due to globalisation and ‘plundering’ by corporate houses.

State secretary (Punjab) Pawan Kumar Kaushal said the peaceful environment in the country, especially in Punjab, was being deteriorated by fundamentalist and separatist elements.