2-day central committee meet of MCPI(U) ends

Doraha, March 23
The two-day meeting of the central committee of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) ended at KK Kaushal Memorial Bhawan yesterday. The meeting was presided over by EK Murali of Kerala.
Kuldeep Singh, the national general secretary of the party, said globalisation and the Russia-Ukraine war had led to a serious crisis.
“Corporate companies are terminating the services of their workers in thousands,” he said.
He added that a serious communal environment prevails in the country and only the Left forces can check it.
“In the 5th Party Congress of MCPI (U) to be held in Samastipur, Bihar, these issues will be discussed in detail to formulate a policy for the meaningful unity of the Left forces,” the general secretary added.
MCPI (U)’s politburo member Prem Singh Bhangu said the global and domestic food crises were rising due to globalisation and ‘plundering’ by corporate houses.
State secretary (Punjab) Pawan Kumar Kaushal said the peaceful environment in the country, especially in Punjab, was being deteriorated by fundamentalist and separatist elements.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction
To stage a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.
14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...
US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely
No confirmation if infection was contracted while in China
3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur
Locals say the accident took place as the driver of the over...
'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67
Was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in suburban Ban...