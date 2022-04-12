2-day intra-college model UN meet

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management organised a two-day 6th Intra-College Model United Nations Conference on April 7 and 9. Extensive deliberations and discussions were held on issues such as freedom of speech and expression with a special emphasis on laws such as sedition, UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967) and NSA (National Security Act, 1980), and humans are sole sufferers.

In the conference, delegates showcased their debating and analytical skills. “Madhav Goyal bagged the award for the best delegate for the AIPPM and Sanyam Mehta for the UNHRC. Adish Dang bagged the award for best photographer, Gitansh Goyal for best caricaturist and Rachita Shingari for best journalist,’ said the college authorities. —