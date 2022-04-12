2-day intra-college model UN meet

Ludhiana, April 11
Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management organised a two-day 6th Intra-College Model United Nations Conference on April 7 and 9. Extensive deliberations and discussions were held on issues such as freedom of speech and expression with a special emphasis on laws such as sedition, UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967) and NSA (National Security Act, 1980), and humans are sole sufferers.
In the conference, delegates showcased their debating and analytical skills. “Madhav Goyal bagged the award for the best delegate for the AIPPM and Sanyam Mehta for the UNHRC. Adish Dang bagged the award for best photographer, Gitansh Goyal for best caricaturist and Rachita Shingari for best journalist,’ said the college authorities. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President
We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India
Hope region will be free of terror: Modi
Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation
Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts