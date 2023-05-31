2-day workshop on crop residue mgmt at PAU

Ludhiana, May 30
A two-day workshop was organised by the Reviving Green Revolution Cell (associate organisation of Tata Trusts) at Punjab Agricultural University. The workshop aimed to promote sustainable practices and address the pressing issue of crop residue burning in the state.
The event witnessed participation of 400 participants from 12 districts encompassing 3800 villages, highlighting the collective efforts being made to combat this environmental challenge. As part of the PRANA (Promoting Regenerative and No-burn Agriculture) project, renowned experts delivered insightful sessions to educate the attendees on improved techniques for rice and basmati cultivation, weed management, efficient water management, pest management, and crop residue management techniques.
