Rs 3 cr lottery goes unclaimed; Ludhiana couple find they are winners

A couple from Jassian village near Ludhiana has been identified as the winner of a Rs 3 crore prize in the Punjab State Lottery, bringing an end to speculation surrounding the unclaimed ticket.

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The winning ticket was bought from Phillaur, which led to confusion about the winner’s place of residence.

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The lottery draw was conducted on March 14.

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The first prize of Rs 3 crore went to ticket number 791016. Despite widespread media coverage indicating that the winner had not yet come forward, the couple did not realise that they had the winning ticket.

In a statement, the couple said they had come across news reports and TV bulletins mentioning the unclaimed prize but did not realise they were the winners.

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It was only two days later, while passing by the lottery vendor in Phillaur that they were informed of their win.

They said they were overwhelmed with joy and disbelief.

The ticket had been bought by the man, who reportedly presented it to his wife saying it could be worth Rs 3 crore. They had not thought then that it would come true.

The couple, who are parents to three married children living abroad, said they had not yet decided on how to spend the money.

They intended to use the funds responsibly, prioritising family needs while also setting aside a portion for philanthropy.