icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Rs 3 cr lottery goes unclaimed; Ludhiana couple find they are winners

Rs 3 cr lottery goes unclaimed; Ludhiana couple find they are winners

The couple say they had come across news reports and TV bulletins mentioning the unclaimed prize but did not realise they were the winners

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phillaur, Updated At : 10:45 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The couple from Jassian village, near Ludhiana, has been identified as the winner of an Rs 3 crore prize in the Punjab State Lottery. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

A couple from Jassian village near Ludhiana has been identified as the winner of a Rs 3 crore prize in the Punjab State Lottery, bringing an end to speculation surrounding the unclaimed ticket.

Advertisement

The winning ticket was bought from Phillaur, which led to confusion about the winner’s place of residence.

Advertisement

The lottery draw was conducted on March 14.

Advertisement

The first prize of Rs 3 crore went to ticket number 791016. Despite widespread media coverage indicating that the winner had not yet come forward, the couple did not realise that they had the winning ticket.

In a statement, the couple said they had come across news reports and TV bulletins mentioning the unclaimed prize but did not realise they were the winners.

Advertisement

It was only two days later, while passing by the lottery vendor in Phillaur that they were informed of their win.

They said they were overwhelmed with joy and disbelief.

The ticket had been bought by the man, who reportedly presented it to his wife saying it could be worth Rs 3 crore. They had not thought then that it would come true.

The couple, who are parents to three married children living abroad, said they had not yet decided on how to spend the money.

They intended to use the funds responsibly, prioritising family needs while also setting aside a portion for philanthropy.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts