2 dead, 30 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 15

As many as 30 persons tested positive for Covid, while two persons lost their lives to the virus in the district today.

A total of 1,09,515 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,266 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today rose to 97.69 per cent. Today there were 267 active cases in the district and 241 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are 29 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Out of these 26 patients belong to Ludhiana, while three are from other districts. Today one patient was on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 32,61,671 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 31,37,510 were found negative.

Samples of 5,109 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.