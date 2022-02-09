2 dead, 44 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 8

As many as 44 persons tested positive for Covid, while two persons lost their lives to the virus and in the district today. Both victims belong to Model Gram.

A total of 1,09,248 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,249 patients from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today rose to 97.15 per cent. Today there were 864 active cases in the district and 768 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are 171 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Out of these 96 patients belong to Ludhiana district while 75 are from other districts. Today nine patients were on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 32,23,703 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 30,99,907 were found negative.

Samples of 5,892 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.