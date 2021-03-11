2 deadliest black spots claimed 16 lives in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 11

Two deadliest black spots in Khanna police district under Ludhiana had claimed 16 lives in the past three years, a government report has confirmed.

Officialspeak Black spots are identified on the basis of the data analysed for the past three years. It is important to see the trend of accidents that have occurred in various years of the analysed period. It is seen that in both cases of occurrence of road accidents and fatalities, there was a hike in 218 as compared to 2017, and further there was a steep decline seen in 2019 as far as road accidents and fatalities were concerned. — R Venkat Ratnam, Director General, lead agency on road safety

The Railway road chowk on the service road and the Lalheri chowk in front of a food joint have been identified as the deadliest among 23 black spots in Khanna, which had snuffed out eight lives each between 2017 and 2019, official figures have revealed.

The figures were released in a report, “Accident black spot identification and rectification programme on various highways/roads of Punjab – 2021” unveiled by the Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar recently.

The report, which was second in the series, prepared by the Transport Department in collaboration with the Punjab Police and Safety Alliance for Everyone (SAFE) Society under the “Safe Punjab Programme”, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, mentioned that the Lalheri chowk was marked as the first-order black spot with severity score of 77, which required immediate attention of the authorities concerned to check further loss of lives. It had reported 12 road accidents - four in 2017, one in 2018 and seven in 2019 - leaving eight dead and 11 injured, including nine seriously.

Similarly, the Railway road chowk, which was marked second-order black spot with severity score of 61, had recorded 10 road mishaps- three each in 2017 and 2019 and four in 2018 - claiming eight lives and leaving five injured, including four seriously.

Among other black spots in Khanna police district, Bulepur village junction had claimed seven lives and had left as many injured, including five seriously, in 11 road accidents, Alorh village turn on the GT Road had left seven dead and three injured in eight mishaps, NH-44 and NH-5 junction near the canal bridge in Doraha had snuffed out six lives and had left four injured in seven accidents, location near a petrol pump on the GT Road in Khanna had claimed six lives and had left two injured in six mishaps, location in front of the Sadar police station in Khanna had left six dead and two seriously injured in six accidents, Barmalipura chowk on the GT Road had snuffed out six lives and had left 30 injured in six mishaps, location near the bus stand in Libra village had claimed five lives and had left one injured in five accidents, location near Jarag chowk in Khanna had left five dead and as many hurt in eight mishaps, location near Rajgarh village on the GT Road had snuffed out five lives and had left three injured in six accidents, location near Ramgarhia Bhawan on the GT Road in Khanna had claimed five lives and had left seven injured in eight mishaps, location near the bus stand on the GT Road in Khanna had also snuffed out five lives and had left nine injured in as many accidents, location near the Khanna nursing home in Khanna had left five dead and seven hurt in as many mishaps, location near Dawat restaurant, close to the grain market in Khanna, had claimed five lives and had left four injured in seven accidents, four fatalities each were reported at the black spots identified in front of Ivy Hospital in Bullepur village, near Kajla sweets on the Malerkotla road in Khanna, near the PWD Rest House cut on the GT Road, near canal bridge in Gadi Tarkhana village, near Jarag chowk in Khanna, and in front of a government school at Dahirru village on the GT Road, three persons had died at each of the black spots at Neelon canal bridge, Kauri village junction, near Gurdwara Manji Sahib, near the bus stand at Jugeda village, near Rasulran village and Bija village junction.

The average severity score of all 23 black spots identified in Khanna police district was 43.33 with standard deviation of 13.2.

As many as 131 fatalities were reported and 166 persons were left injured, including 109 seriously, in 189 road crashes on 27 black spots in Khanna police district, which included two each of first, second and third order, four of fourth order and 17 of fifth order.