2 detained with 41 kg of silver

Ludhiana, May 18
The Government Railway Police (GRP), Ludhiana, on Thursday detained two persons with 40.9 kg of silver. The duo, Pardeep Gupta and Rampal, was on the way to Amritsar from Banaras.
As per information, the GRP officials during a routine checked belongings of the suspects and seized silver from them.
