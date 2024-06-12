2 drowned youths yet to be traced

Ludhiana, June 11
While the bodies of two youths who went to take a dip in the Sutlej were recovered yesterday, two other youngsters are still missing.
Search operations are on and the SDRF team is working to find the missing youths.
SI Deepak Kumar said they were still searching for the two missing youths.
On Sunday, six youths — Shammi, Mishabul, Mohd Ehsaan Ansari, Zaheer, Samir and Sehbaaz — went to bathe in the Sutlej to beat the scorching heat. While Samir and Sehbaaz were saved by onlookers, the other four youths were drowned. On Monday, the bodies of Mishabul and Ansari were found. The two remaining youths were still untraced.
