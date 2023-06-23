2 drug peddlers land in police net, heroin seized

Our Correspondent

Raikot, June 22

The Ludhiana (Rural) police claimed to have nabbed two drug peddlers who had been distributing drugs and narcotics among farmers and workers of industrial units of the region.

The suspects have been identified as Roop Singh of Lohgarh village and Sandeep Singh Nona of Gujjarwal in Ludhiana district. The police recovered 60 grams of heroin and a motorcycle from their possession.

SSP Ludhiana (Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said the police, led by DSP Jaswinder Singh Khaira and SHO Jodhan Sikander Singh Cheema, nabbed two youths who had been distributing drugs and narcotics among addicts of the region by smuggling banned products from other parts of the state.

“During a routine patrolling, the police, led by ASI Samsher Singh, intercepted the suspects coming on a motorcycle without a number plate. We recovered 60 grams of heroin from their possession. They were going to distribute it among addicts,” said Bains.