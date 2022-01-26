2 drug peddlers nabbed with 105-kg poppy husk

Payal: The Khanna police on Monday night nabbed two more drug peddlers on the basis of information extracted from a peddler, Tirath Singh of Sihar village, who was arrested on January 22. The two peddlers arrested on Monday night have been identified as Dharma Mohammad of Bhumadi village, under Khanna police station, and Amrik Singh of Rauni village, under Payal police station. Poppy husk weighing 105 kg has been recovered from their possession. The investigating team has also seized Rs 1.1 lakh drug money and two vehicles (truck and car) which were purchased with income from the illicit trade. Senior Superintendent of Police Elanchezhian said the police nabbed the duo when they were trying to leave the area in different vehicles. The police have earlier nabbed Tirath Singh of Sihar village, who confessed that he had been purchasing poppy husk from Dharma and Amrik Singh at the rate of Rs 3,000 per kg and selling it further at a premium price owing to increased demand during the ongoing Assembly elections. OC