2 fire incidents reported from city

Ludhiana, April 17
Two fire incidents were reported from different areas of the city today. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in either of the incidents, according to officials of the Fire Brigade.
In the evening, a fire broke out at the kitchen of a restaurant located in Feroze Gandhi Market, one of the prominent markets of the city. The Fire Brigade received information about the fire around 5.17 pm, and one fire tender was immediately dispatched to the spot.
Panic gripped the market after smoke started emanating from the top portion of the restaurant building. Visitors present in the restaurant were evacuated the premises safely.
An official of Fire Brigade said the kitchen had LPG cylinders. After reaching the spot, the firefighters were able to douse the fire in approximately 45 minutes. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
In another incident, a fire broke out in a building of an auto spare part unit on Gill Road in the afternoon. Upon receiving information about the incident around 1.30 pm, two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. The firefighters were able to douse the fire in about an hour. While no casualties were reported, a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. Officials have not yet confirmed the reason behind the incident.
