2 firms dealing in premix for FRK checked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

As per the directions from Taxation Commissioner Kamal Kishore Yadav, inspections of two firms dealing in premix for Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK) were conducted on their premises on the Ferozepur Road, behind Ansal Plaza, here, today.

The firms are supplying premix for FRK to various rice-shellers in and around Ludhiana and Jagraon. Teams comprising of STOs Gurdeep Singh, Rudermani Sharma and ETIs Bikramjit Singh, Rishi Verma, Brajesh Malhotra, Premjit Singh, Nazar Singh, Sunny Grover and Vijay Kumar, conducted the inspections.

The officers impounded documents in connection with unaccounted stock and suppression of sales. A godown at the VPO, Bulara, belonging to one of these firms was also inspected. The inspections were conducted following the procedure prescribed under the Punjab Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.