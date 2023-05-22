2 found dead, drug overdose suspected

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

Two persons were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ludhiana and Khanna on Saturday. There was a suspicion that the duo had died due to drug overdose.

In the first incident that occurred at Divya Colony, 40-year-old Major Singh was found dead. After noticing the body, residents informed the police. A syringe was also recovered near the body.

In the other incident, a man was found dead in a bathroom at GTB Nagar Market, Khanna. He was identified as Robindpreet Singh (30) of Manupur village. People rushed him to the Civil Hospital, Khanna, where doctors declared him brought dead. His arms had spots caused for injecting drugs with syringes.

Police said a lighter, spoon and a syringe were also recovered near the body. After conducting autopsy, the body was handed over to the kin.