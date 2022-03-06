2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 5

Two persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,704 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,276 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.89 per cent. There were 44 active cases in the district and 40 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are six patients — four belonging to Ludhiana and two from other districts — admitted to various private and government hospitals. Today, no patient was on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 33,25,560 samples have been taken, of which 32,09,137 were found negative.

Samples of 3,998 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.