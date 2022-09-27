2 fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 26

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were confirmed from the district here on Monday. According to the Civil Surgeon office, a total of 1,13,531 positive cases from the district were confirmed so far while 15,287 positive cases belong to other districts or states. It has confirmed that 3,016 patients from the district and 1,141 patients from other districts or states have died of the virus to date. There were 18 active cases in the district today.