2 fresh Covid cases in dist

Ludhiana, May 10
Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the district on Wednesday.
Both patients had influenza-like symptoms. The Department of Health & Family Welfare has confirmed 1,14,493 positive cases and 3,027 deaths due to Covid-19 in the district since March 2020.
As per health authorities, there were 53 active cases in the district today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Police have seized bags from them, they were staying in Guru...
72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge
3 polls predict clear majority for Congress, one for BJP | I...
SC junks plea against Imran's 8-day custody
Indicted in Toshakhana case; 7 dead in clashes; army hardens...