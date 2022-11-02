2 fresh Covid cases in district

Ludhiana, November 1
Two persons tested positive for Covid from the district today and no loss of life was reported due to the virus.
Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said now, a total of 1,13,606 have tested positive in the district and 3,018 have succumbed to the virus. Presently, there were 18 active cases and the recovery rate stands at 97.33 pc.
