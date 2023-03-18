2 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana District

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

Two fresh cases of Covid were reported from the district on Friday. Those who tested positive are a 78-year-old man from New Prem Nagar and 57-year-old man from Dhandari. The latter tested positive for the disease before he was to be operated during a surgery.

Now, a total of 1,13,657 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 while 3,018 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus in the district so far.