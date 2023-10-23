2 get life imprisonment for killing kanungo

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 22

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Harbans Singh Lekhi has sentenced Veer Akarshit Modgil and Komal Joshi, both residents of Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, to rigorous life imprisonment on the charge of killing Albel Singh, a kanungo in the Revenue Department, following some money dispute.

According to prosecution, a case was registered on October 19, 2018, at the Dehlon police station on the complaint of Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Canal View Colony, Bulara village, here.

The complainant had told the police that on October 18, 2018, his father Albel Singh had gone for collecting money from Modgil but did not return.

In the CCTV footage, the accused was seen taking his father along with him in his car. After the victim demanded his money from Modgil, the latter and his cousin Komal along with Albel had liquor on the Sidhwan Canal bank. As his father was demanding money again, the duo pushed him into the canaland fled the spot. Later, Albel’s body was recovered. During the trial, the accused pleaded innocence but after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found them guilty.