2 girls go missing from Model Town

Ludhiana, April 22
An unidentified person has been booked for wrongful confinement after two female students went missing from Model Town here.
Baldev Singh of Shivaji Nagar complained to the police that his daughter, along with her friend, had gone towards the tuition market in Model Town on a scooter after attending school on April 20.
He said both girls, including his daughter and her friend, had been missing since then. He suspects that some unidentified person has wrongfully confined them. A case under Section 346 of the IPC was registered at the Model Town police station. — TNS
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...