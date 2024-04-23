2 girls go missing from Model Town

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

An unidentified person has been booked for wrongful confinement after two female students went missing from Model Town here.

Baldev Singh of Shivaji Nagar complained to the police that his daughter, along with her friend, had gone towards the tuition market in Model Town on a scooter after attending school on April 20.

He said both girls, including his daughter and her friend, had been missing since then. He suspects that some unidentified person has wrongfully confined them. A case under Section 346 of the IPC was registered at the Model Town police station. — TNS

