2 girls to represent country in Asian kurash championship

Selection trials for the Asian Kurash Cadet, Junior and Senior Championship, to be held in South Korea from July 31 to August 5, took place at Ambedkar Stadium, Saharanpur, from May 15 to 17.

Advertisement

From Ludhiana, Shagun has been selected in the cadet category (under 63 kg weight) and Manvi has secured her spot in the junior category (under 44 kg weight).