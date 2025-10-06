2 govt school teachers get state award

Mohammad Asad Ehsan of Government High School, Bhudan, and Kanwaldeep Singh of Government Primary School, Kothala, were conferred with the state teacher’s awards on Sunday.
The duo is among 71 exceptional government schools teachers who were awarded the prestigious award at a grand ceremony, held under supervision of Education Minister Harjot Bains at Shri Anandpur Sahib on occasion of the World Teachers Day.
District Education Officer Tarwinder Kaur and Deputy District Education Officer Manjit Kaur said Ehsan and Kanwaldeep had been felicitated in recognition of their endeavour to transform the World Teachers Day 2025 theme ‘Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession’ into a reality.
While Ehsan had been selected keeping in view his outstanding performance in preparing students for extracurricular activities, Kanwaldeep exhibited diligence in handling students of primary classes and helped them cope with personal hurdles.
