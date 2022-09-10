2 held, 10 mobiles seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 9

The crime branch of the city police today arrested two snatchers in separate cases and recovered 10 mobile phones, one laptop, a motorcycle and a three-wheeler from them.

Additional DCP Rupinder Kaur Sran said the suspect, Rajvir Singh Vicky (25), was nabbed and nine mobile phones were recovered from him, which he had snatched from city residents in the past. The motorcycle used in the crime was also seized. A case was registered.

In another case, the crime branch nabbed a snatcher identified as Amandeep, alias Sonu, of Janta Nagar and recovered one mobile phone (Apple 13 Pro Max), laptop and a three-wheeler from him.

ADCP Sran said mobile phone and laptop was snatched by the suspect from a resident in city while the status of recovered three- wheeler was being checked.

A case was registered against the suspect.