2 held for attempt to steal newborn from hospital

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 25

At the Mother and Child Hospital located in Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, a woman and her assistant were caught by the vigilant staff when they were allegedly attempting to conspire and steal a newborn boy.

The arrested persons, Madhu of Guru Nanak Nagar on Tajpur Road and Chhote Lal, have been identified. The complaint was filed by Kajal Shukla, a hospital employee, who stated that she was on duty on the first floor on the night of July 22. During her shift, she noticed that Chhote Lal and Madhu were allegedly wandering around a ward room where the newborn babies were kept.

Kajal claimed that as she got closer to them, she overheard the woman urging the man to steal a newborn baby. Surprised by Kajal’s presence, they panicked. The woman then asked Kajal to take a picture of a newborn boy. Suspecting foul play, Kajal promptly sought the assistance of a staff nurse and a security guard. Subsequently, both the man and woman were apprehended and handed over to the police.

A case under Section 365, 511 and 34 of IPC was registered against the accused at Division Number 2 Police Station.