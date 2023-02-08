2 held for looting passengers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 7

The Salem Tabri police on Tuesday nabbed a father-son duo who had been looting mobile phones and other valuables from passengers.

Joint CP Saumya Mishra, ADCP Rupinder Sran, ACP Maninder Bedi, SHO Salem Tabri SI Harjit Singh addressed a press conference regarding the matter. The accused have been identified as Mangat Singh and his son Rohit, both residents of Meharban.

JCP Saumya said the accused used to take the auto-rickshaw at some isolated place and commit loot.

Acting on a tip-off, the police cornered the auto-rickshaw of the duo near Jalandhar bypass and nabbed them. Cell phones and a sharp weapon were seized.