2 held for raping 16-year-old girl

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, January 24

The Ahmedgarh city police arrested two youths after a 16-year-old minor girl alleged that she was gang-raped by them at a deserted place situated along the Bathinda branch of the Sirhind Canal near here on Sunday evening.

The police claimed to have nabbed the suspects from different places on Monday evening. The suspects were identified as Gurmukh Singh and Khushdeep Singh of Maholi Kalan village in Malerkotla district.

Officials at the city police station said the victim, who works at a ready-made garments showroom on Railway Road, was taken by Gurmukh, her colleague, to a deserted vacant plot near a religious place situated along the Bathinda branch of the canal after she finished her work at 5 pm on Sunday. After some time, Khushdeep also reached the spot and both of them raped her repeatedly.

When she reached home and informed her parents about the incident, they took her to the Civil Hospital, Ahmedgarh, from where she was referred to the district-level Civil Hospital at Malerkotla.

The police registered an FIR under the POCSO Act and Sections 376, 506 and 34 of the IPC against the suspects on Monday and later in the evening, arrested them when they were trying to escape from the area.