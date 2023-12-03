2 held for robbing flower seller

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 2

The Police Division 2 today arrested two Nihangs who had looted two mobile phones from a flower seller three days ago.

The suspects have been identified as Harwinder Singh of Chet Singh Nagar and Rahul Singh, alias Hari Singh, of Gobindgarh. The police seized a motorcycle, two mobile phones and a spear from their possession.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Sukhnaz Singh in a statement issued stated that the police had caught both of them with the help of Safe City cameras. The loot was captured in a CCTV camera and to identify the suspects, several other cameras were checked.

The ACP said during interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had committed the crime for fun only.

A case was also registered against the duo.

The complainant, Naresh Kumar, had told the police that the suspects had abused him and tried to snatch his mobile phone and cash. When he opposed their move, the duo snatched the mobile and money from his hand with a spear. He chased them for a long distance but they ran away waving the spear.