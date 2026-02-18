DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 2 held for robbing LPG vendors, toy pistol seized

2 held for robbing LPG vendors, toy pistol seized

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:43 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of the Ludhiana police.
Advertisement

The police arrested two accused for allegedly robbing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) vendors after threatening them with sharp-edged weapons and pistols, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Police said they seized a toy pistol, sharp-edged weapons, a motorcycle, Rs 10,000 and 10 snatched mobile phones from the accused, identified as Jajj Singh Bani, alias Bablu, and Gurbinder Singh Ruby, a resident of Chholley village falling under the jurisdiction of Ladhowal Police Station.

Advertisement

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kikkar Singh said police personnel, led by Jodhewal Station-House Officer (SHO) Jasvir Singh, arrested the accused during routine patrolling.

Advertisement

The case against the accused was registered on February 13.

Police said they are working to determine the pasts past criminal activities of the accused and the identities of their accomplices.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts