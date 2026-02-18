2 held for robbing LPG vendors, toy pistol seized

The police arrested two accused for allegedly robbing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) vendors after threatening them with sharp-edged weapons and pistols, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said they seized a toy pistol, sharp-edged weapons, a motorcycle, Rs 10,000 and 10 snatched mobile phones from the accused, identified as Jajj Singh Bani, alias Bablu, and Gurbinder Singh Ruby, a resident of Chholley village falling under the jurisdiction of Ladhowal Police Station.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kikkar Singh said police personnel, led by Jodhewal Station-House Officer (SHO) Jasvir Singh, arrested the accused during routine patrolling.

The case against the accused was registered on February 13.

Police said they are working to determine the pasts past criminal activities of the accused and the identities of their accomplices.