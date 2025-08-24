2 held for robbing shopkeeper

The Khanna police claimed to have arrested two miscreants who had looted a physically challenged shopkeeper of Rs 70,000 by barging into his shop.

Advertisement

On August 20, three masked miscreants had looted a bag containing Rs 70,000 from the shop of the physically challenged shopkeeper, Manpreet Singh, located in Bibipur village. CCTV cameras had captured the three suspects.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Khanna, Amritpal Singh Bhatti, while addressing a press conference on Saturday, said the nabbed suspects were identified as Satpal Singh Satta, a resident of Bibipur in Khanna, and Manveer Singh, alias Billa, a resident of Lallon Khurd, near Khanna. Their third accomplice was also identified and raids were underway to arrest him. Even a scooter used in the crime was also seized.

Advertisement

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. In the footage, it was seen that the miscreants came on a Honda Activa scooter and threatened Manpreet and fled with the bag of cash kept on the counter. The police caught the two main suspects within 48 hours of the case being registered and further probe was on to recover the looted amount, which could be lying with the third suspect, he said.

He revealed that the police remand of the suspects would be sought from court so that their involvement in past snatching incidents could be verified and more members of the gang, if any, could also be arrested. Even the arrest of the third suspect would also give vital information about the gang.