2 held for seeking ransom from bizman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 12

Two persons were arrested for making a ransom call to a city-based businessman. The accused have been identified as Harmail Singh, alias Harry, of Talwan village in Jalandhar and his aide Jatinder Kumar, alias Rohit, of mohalla Aman Nagar, Salem Tabri in Ludhiana. This information was shared by Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu today.

A police team, led by DCP (Investigation) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran, and Inspector (CIA-3) Avtar Singh, managed to solve the case by tracing the accused. A resident of New Surya Vihar on Panj Peer Road here, Vishant Jain complained to the police that he had received a ransom call from the accused on December 8.

Rs 30L demanded While talking to Vishant Jain, the victim, over a phone call, one of the accused introduced himself as the right-hand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and claimed that he was speaking from Phagwara. The accused had threatened Jain to arrange Rs 25-30 lakh.

A case under Sections 384 and 506, IPC, has been registered at Division Number 4 police station.

DCP Varinder Singh Brar said the police team investigated the matter by taking technical support and arrested the accused. According to the police, Jatinder Kumar used to work with Vishat Jain a few years ago but he later quit the job.

The police said the mobile phone and SIM card used in the crime had been recovered. It said accused Harmail Singh was already facing cases of drug peddling and theft at different police stations. Further investigation into the case is underway.