2 held for snatching mobiles

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, July 6

The Sahnewal police succeeded in nabbing a mobile phone snatcher along with the snatched cell phone from Dhandari Khurd here today.

He along with his two accomplices had managed to snatch the mobile of a man when he was going to his workplace on Sunday.

The suspect has been identified as Ranjha Pathan of Mahadev Nagar, Dhandari. The other two suspects, Rahul and Arun, are still at large. The snatched mobile has been taken into custody by the police.

The complainant, Dharminder Pal, of Makkar Colony of Dhandari Khurd, was going to work when he was attacked by the three miscreants, who were riding a Splendor motorcycle (PB 10 HZ 3920). They managed to snatch his mobile and escape.

Inspector Jaspal Singh said the police got the CCTV footage of the crime to identify the miscreants. “We have succeeded in tracing out one of the snatchers, Ranjha. He was arrested from Dhandari. The snatched mobile too has been recovered from his custody. His two accomplices will be in police custody soon,” he said.

Ludhiana: The Focal Point police on Thursday nabbed a snatcher and recovered a snatched mobile from him. He has been identified as Rohit Kumar of Durga Colony. Focal Point SHO Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said on July 3, Rohit along with his accomplice Ravikant, had snatched a mobile phone from Ajit Kumar. On Thursday, acting on a tip-off, Rohit was arrested and raids were being held to nab the other suspect. His questioning was on to inquire about their involvement in other incidents. — TNS