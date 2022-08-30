2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, August 29
The police arrested a domestic help and her aide for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash from a house at Model Town, here. The suspects have been identified as Priya Devi and her aide Naginder, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.
Addressing a press meet today, the police claimed to have recovered 530 gm of gold and 146 gm of silver jewellery from their possession. ADCP Zone 3, Shubam Aggarwal said on August 22, a resident of Model Town, Harjinder Singh, had lodged a complaint against the domestic help for stealing gold and cash.
A case under Section 381, IPC, was registered against her. The police said Priya Devi was arrested on August 23 and a gold chain, two artificial bangles, one silver bracelet and Rs 720 in cash were seized from her. After interrogation, the police recovered 530 gm of gold and 146 gm of silver jewellery from UP. Naginder was arrested on August 26 and a gold chain with a locket, one mobile and Rs 300 were seized from him.
