2 held for stealing mobiles, valuables

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 20

The police arrested two persons allegedly involved in theft incidents here on Monday. The police also claimed to have recovered stolen mobiles, LCD screens and other items from their possession.

Following the investigation into theft that took place at a mobile shop in Haibowal area of Ludhiana, the police arrested the accused, identified as Prince Soni, alias Goru, of Mohalla Naveen Nagar on Jassian Road and Manish Kumar of Anand Nagar. A case under Sections 380, 411, 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Haibowal police station against the accused on February 14.

Bitan Kumar, SHO, Haibowal police station, said the police recovered various stolen items, including 52 mobile phones, four LCD screens, two water pumps, two batteries, four gas cylinders, one scooter without a number plate, parts of a two-wheeler, three gold bangles and three laptops from the accused.

The police said the accused were also involved in three other theft cases.