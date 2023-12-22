2 held for theft, 10 vehicles recovered

Ludhiana, December 21
The city police claimed to have arrested two persons and recovered 10 stolen vehicles from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Rajvir Singh (21), a resident of Ratol village, Ferozepur, and a juvenile. Joint Commissioner of Police (City) while addressing the media said on December 12, Rahul Kumar had lodged a complaint with Police Division 8. It stated that he had parked his motorcycle outside Rose Garden from where thieves stole the same.
Following a tip-off, the police team arrested them. Later during the questioning of the duo, nine more motorcycles were recovered from them. They had stolen the motorcycles from city areas in the recent past. Now, owners of the vehicles would be identified so that these could be returned to them, JCP added.
