2 held with 15 stolen mobiles

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Crime Branch of City police today arrested two persons and recovered 15 mobile phones from their possession. The mobiles had been looted by the suspects from city residents in the past. The arrested suspects have been identified as Pardeep Kumar (28), alias Ganju, a resident of Giaspura, and Mahavir Jain, a resident of Jain Colony. CIA in-charge, inspector Beant Juneja said a tip-off was received that the suspects were running a gang of snatchers and had committed over two dozen mobile snatchings in the past. After verifying their location, a police party conducted a raid and nabbed them. Apart from mobile phones, a sharp weapon was also recovered from them, which they would use to intimidate residents while snatching their mobile phones. Inspector Juneja said further questioning of the suspects was on to recover more looted cellphones and to nab other gang members. TNS

Snatchers nabbed, bike set on fire

Ludhiana: Two bike-borne snatchers were nabbed by public at Bal Singh Nagar when they were fleeing after snatching a mobile phone from a youth on Sunday evening. Angered over the act, people first beat up the snatchers and then set their motorcycle on fire. Daresi SHO Inspector Kuldeep Singh said alertness of public led to the arrest of two snatchers, identified as Rishu Sahota and Vikas, both residents of Balmiki mohalla. The motorcycle, which public had set on fire, was reportedly stolen by the snatchers recently and details of its owner were being procured from the Transport Department. Apart from recovering the looted phone from the snatchers, five more cell phones were also recovered from them and same were also snatched in the recent past, added SHO.