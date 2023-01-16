2 held with 16 stolen mobiles

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 15

The Salem Tabri police claimed to have nabbed two persons and recovered 16 stolen mobile phones from them.

The suspects have been identified as Ramandeep Singh, alias Raja, of Chitti Colony and Sonu, a native of UP and resident of the Bahadarke Road.

ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP Maninder Bedi and SHO SI Harjit Singh addressed a press conference in this regard on Sunday.

The ADCP said both suspects had recently formed a gang of snatchers and thieves. The Salem Tabri police had received a tip-off that the two suspects were on the way to sell several stolen mobile phones to people. Accordingly, the police party laid a trap and arrested them.

The police recovered 16 mobile phones from the duo which they had stolen from various places in the city in the recent past.

Now, a two-day police remand of the suspects was sought from court. In further interrogation, more members of the gang could be nabbed and more recovery of looted and stolen valuables could also be made from them.

Meanwhile, SI Harjit Singh said owners of the recovered mobile phones were being traced and the same would be handed over to them by following the due procedure.