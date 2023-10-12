2 held with 160-gm heroin

Ludhiana, October 11
The Ludhiana police nabbed two persons and seized 160 gm of heroin from their possession in separate incidents.
ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued stated that acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on October 10 and nabbed Rakesh Kumar, alias Gunna, of Gobind Nagar Mohalla and seized 110 gm of heroin from him.
The suspect also has a criminal past as three cases of drug smuggling were already registered against him in the past in Ludhiana and after coming out on bail, he continued the illegal trade, Sran said.
In another case, the police arrested Jatinder Kumar, alias Jajji, a resident of Daba Colony, on October 9 and seized 50 gm of heroin from his possession, the ADCP said, adding that the suspect was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients when the police caught him.
She revealed that Jajji also had a criminal past as eight cases of drug smuggling, liquor smuggling and gambling were registered against him, mostly in Ludhiana, in the past.
Now, police remand of the duo would be sought from the court to inquire about their linkages so that the entire drug supply line can be busted.
