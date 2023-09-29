2 held with 2.6-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 28

The CIA wing of the Ludhiana police yesterday arrested two peddlers and seized 2.6 kg opium from them.

The suspects have been identified as Abhay Gautam, a native of UP and at present staying in Giaspura, and Ram Murti of Giaspura.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued stated that a tip-off was received by the CIA that the duo, who were on the way to Ludhiana from Sahnewal, were carrying a huge quantity of opium which they were going to deliver to their clients in Ludhiana.

The CIA team laid a naka on the highway in Sahnewal where a Maruti S-Presso vehicle was stopped for checking. During search, a bag was recovered from its dickey from which opium was seized, the ADCP said.

She said after registering a case under the NDPS Act against them, further investigation was launched to bust the entire supply line and smugglers of other states involved in the racket would also be arrested.

The police also seized the vehicle used by the suspects for smuggling the contraband in the case.

Abhay has a criminal past as two cases of drug peddling were registered against him at Jalandhar and Mohali in the past.