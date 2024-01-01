2 held with 27 mobile phones in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, December 31
The Model Town police yesterday arrested two mobile phone snatchers and recovered 27 phones from them.
The suspects have been identified as Amardeep Singh, alias Bholu, of Bhagat Singh Nagar and Mahinder Partap of Jammu colony.
ACP Jasroop Bath and Model Town SHO Inspector Madhu Bala issued a joint statement in this regard.
The officials said a tip-off was received that the suspects had been looting people and also injuring them with sharp weapons. The police conducted a raid and nabbed them.
The mobiles recovered from the suspects were snatched by them from residents in city areas in the recent past. Now, their police remand would be sought to recover more valuables from them.
