2 held with 60-gm heroin, Rs 30K drug money

Ludhiana, May 19

The CIA-1 of the Ludhiana police nabbed two drug smugglers and recovered 60 gram of heroin, Rs 30,000 drug money and a Honda City car from them.

The accused have been identified as Ashu Mehta (30) of Jamalpur and Sukhdeep Singh (28) of Focal Point.

In a statement issued, CIA in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said acting on a tip-off, a naka was laid at the Kuliewal T-point near Jamalpur where a Honda City car was stopped for checking. During the search, heroin and drug money were recovered.

Both accused had a criminal background. Ashu is already facing two cases of drug smuggling and attempt to murder registered against him in Punjab while Sukhdeep is facing a case of drug smuggling registered in Himachal Pradesh.

During preliminary questioning, the accused revealed that they used to bring heroin from some big smugglers in Zira and supply the same in Ludhiana.

Now, a police remand of the accused would be sought from court so that in further interrogation, the entire drug chain could be busted.