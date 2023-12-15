2 held with heroin, Rs 20K drug money

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 14

The police claimed to have arrested two persons who were booked under the NDPS Act. The police seized 30 gm of heroin and Rs 20,000 drug money from the possession of the suspects.

They were identified as Ranvir Singh Nannu and Manvir Singh of Rao Patti Lasoi in Malerkotla district.

A case has been registered against them.

Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said police officials supervised by Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu and led by in-charge, Jaure Pul Chowki, Sayad Shakeel, had nabbed Ranvir Singh and Manvir Singh on the basis of a tip-off from Lasoi village on Wednesday evening.

“Having received information about the involvement of the duo in the illicit trade of drug trafficking, we advised the police personnel concerned to keep a close watch on their activities,” said Khakh, adding that a police team, led by Sayad Shakeel, had nabbed the duo on Wednesday.

